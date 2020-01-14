US House to vote Wednesday to send impeachment articles to Senate

Washington, 14 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The US House of Representatives is set to vote on Wednesday to send articles of impeachment to the Senate for President Donald Trump’s trial, according to House Democrats.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi “indicated” to Democratic colleagues at a Tuesday closed-door meeting that the articles “will be transmitted to the Senate at some point tomorrow,” House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said at a news conference following the meeting.

Pelosi, the top House Democrat, also suggested that prosecutors, known as impeachment managers, will be named before Wednesday’s House debate, Jeffries said.

The vote comes nearly a month after Trump became the third president in US history to be impeached by the House of Representatives. The Democrat-controlled chamber voted to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his handling of military aid to Ukraine.

Pelosi has withheld the articles of impeachment from the Senate, saying she wanted guarantees from Republicans about the conduct of the trial, including whether witnesses will be introduced, before transferring the articles.

She has not received such assurances from Republicans. Mitch McConnell, the majority leader in the Senate, has said any decision on witnesses should come after both sides have presented their case.

The Republican-controlled Senate is set to conduct the impeachment trial and then vote to determine whether Trump should be removed from office or acquitted.