US House passes police reform bill despite Republican opposition

Washington, 26 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Democrats in the United States Congress passed a wide-ranging police reform bill on Thursday, following nationwide protests calling for changes to policing.

The bill passed the Democrat-controlled House in a 236-181 vote with only three Republicans voting for the measure.

The legislation will now go to the Senate, where the Republican majority has said they will oppose the sweeping reforms, which aim to reduce police violence, expand training and improve oversight and accountability at the national level.

The Justice in Policing Act would ban chokeholds, end certain so-called no-knock warrants, expand the use of body cameras, and establish a database for tracking officers’ misconduct.

There would also be changes to qualified immunity, making it easier to sue officers for abuse.

The legislation does not meet the calls of many activists to “defund the police.”

Protests against police brutality and systemic racism were sparked in the US by the case of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pinned his knee on his neck.