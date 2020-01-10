US House passes non-binding measure limiting Trump’s military actions

Washington, 10 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a non-binding measure aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s ability to take further military actions against Iran.

Trump ordered the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last week without consulting Congress, prompting ire from Democratic and some Republican lawmakers who questioned his rationale and justification for the attack.

In announcing the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the strike “provocative and disproportionate.”

The Democratic-controlled House voted to approve the war powers resolution 224-194, with almost no Republican backing.

The measure directs the president to “terminate” US military action against Iran, unless Congress declares war on Tehran or allows the use of force to prevent an attack on the US.

Pelosi said earlier that although the measure does not require Trump’s signature and is not binding, it “has real teeth” because it is “a statement of the Congress of the United States.”

Trump earlier took to Twitter to oppose the resolution, saying: “Hope that all House Republicans will vote against Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s War Powers Resolution.”

A similar proposal on Iran faces an uphill struggle in the Republican-controlled Senate, although several Republican senators on Wednesday said they might support it after receiving what they called an inadequate briefing from the administration on Soleimani’s killing.