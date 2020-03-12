US House passes measure to curb Trump on military action against Iran

Washington, 12 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The US House passed a resolution on Thursday to curb President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran without congressional approval.

The legislation, passed in a 227 to 186 vote, is a rare bipartisan – but likely symbolic – rebuke of Trump after he ordered the killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

The Democrat-controlled House vote follows the Senate, which passed the bill last month with the support of multiple Republicans.

Now the legislation goes to Trump, where he is likely to veto the bill, having derided curbs on the president’s war powers as a sign of “weakness.”

The US has continuously been at war abroad for nearly two decades, under three presidents from both Republican and Democratic.

The legislation is particularly stinging for Trump since it passed the Republican-controlled Senate.