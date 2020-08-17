US expands restrictions on Huawei’s access to US technology

The US Department of Commerce on Monday announced it would further restrict Chinese tech giant Huawei’s access to US technology, such as chips, in the latest sign of mounting tensions with Beijing.

The department’s move builds on limits announced in May, which required foreign companies to hold special US-government-issued licenses to sell chips and other items that use US technology or software to Huawei.

The US government added another 38 Huawei affiliates in 21 countries to its economic blacklist, including Germany’s Huawei OpenLab Munich and Huawei Technologies Dusseldorf.

The Chinese company would otherwise seek to use the affiliates to evade prior restrictions, the Commerce Department said. Huawei was blacklisted in 2019.

“As we have restricted its access to US technology, Huawei and its affiliates have worked through third parties to harness US technology in a manner that undermines US national security and foreign policy interests,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a press release.

“This multi-pronged action demonstrates our continuing commitment to impede Huawei’s ability to do so.”

The US charges that the Chinese tech giant’s technology could be used to spy on Washington and its allies, and has been pushing its key partners around the world to shun Huawei 5G infrastructure.

“We don’t want their equipment in the United States because they spy on us,” US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

Tensions have been escalating between the world’s two largest economies, including over a US crackdown on Chinese technology, Hong Kong, Beijing’s treatment of the Uighur minority and the coronavirus pandemic.