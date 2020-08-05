0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

US Embassy says prison sentence for former Criminal Court president ‘a positive step forward’

The United States Embassy to North Macedonia has said the prison sentence for former Criminal Court president Vladimir Panchevski is "a positive step forward".

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 5 August 2020 20:54

“The Veles Basic Court announcement that former Skopje Criminal Court President Vladimir Pancevski was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for misusing ACCMIS is a positive step forward in seeking accountability for those accused of undermining judicial independence,” tweeted the US Embassy.

The Veles Court sentenced Panchevski for manipulation with the Automated Court Case Management Information System (ACCMIS). According to the indictment, in the period between Jan. 23, 2013 and Sept. 14, 2016, Panchevski gave oral orders to employees with access to the system to distribute concrete cases personally to the judges he had handpicked.

