US Embassy donates medial supplies to North Macedonia amid coronavirus outbreak

Skopje, 15 April 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmain, in in the capacity of National Coordinator for distribution of foreign aid in North Macedonia, and Health Minister Venko Filipche received Wednesday from U.S. Ambassador to North Macedonia Kate Byrnes a donation of medical equipment, to help in the fight against COVID-19.

“We’re here today to receive a donation worth over USD 1 million, consisting of medical supplies, such as face masks, bodysuits, etc, aimed to protect doctors, epidemiologists, and other healthcare workers. The equipment is being donated to the Health Ministry and the Public Health Institute, who need it the most, and will be used by healthcare workers who are on the front lines in the battle against the epidemic,” Osmani said.

He thanked the U.S. and Ambassador Byrnes for the support offered in the fight against the coronavirus, which demonstrates the level of friendship and solidarity between the two countries.

Osmani underlined at the event that cooperation between North Macedonia and the U.S. Embassy, USAID and other U.S. organizations will continue.

Health Minister Venko Filipche also thanked Ambassador Byrnes for this vital donation in the fight against the coronavirus. He underlined that the equipment will allow healthcare workers to stay safe while performing their tasks.