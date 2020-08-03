US Embassy congratulates Ilinden

Washington, 3 August 2020 (MIA) – The United States Embassy has congratulated the 117th Ilinden anniversary on Twitter.

“Joined President Stevo Pendarovski to commemorate the constitution of the modern Macedonian state,” tweeted US Ambassador Kate Marie Byrnes on Sunday.

On a local level, Mayor Don Walters of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio has congratulated Ilinden to the Macedonian community in the town.

“As our Macedonian-American friends celebrate this important holiday, and on behalf of all citizens, we extend our good will and friendship to the community as we recognize the value Macedonian-Americans have brought to the city and country.” says Walters.