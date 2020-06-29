US donation

Поврзани вести
Ministers visits Skopje International Airport
29 June 2020 17:39
Construction of sports hall
29 June 2020 17:37
Gordana Siljanovska Davkova opens election campaign HQ
25 June 2020 17:28
Tour of construction works in Arachinovo
25 June 2020 17:25
News conference
25 June 2020 17:20
Провери го и оваClose
-
Angelov believes in continued cooperation within SDSM-led government29 June 2020 19:28
-
Dimitrov to Siljanovska: Do you want to have Prespa Agreement rescinded?29 June 2020 18:47
-
Wear a mask for everyone’s sake29 June 2020 17:53