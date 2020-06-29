US donation for judiciary in fight against COVID-19

Skopje, 29 June 2020 (MIA) – United States Ambassador Kate Marie Byrnes handed over Monday a donation at the Public Prosecutor’s Office, provided by the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) worth USD 35,000 as support to reduce the COVID-19 spread.

“This has been a particularly difficult time and it’s been very impressive how the judiciary here in North Macedonia has continued to fulfill its judicial duty even under these unique circumstances. I know, for example, that the Judicial Council has held several tele-conference sessions and that the Kavaradci basic court held the country’s first virtual trial. All of us have had to refigure how we can do this work and even through these digital means there has been a focus on safety and protecting the citizens, which is such an important role for this fundamental public institution that the judiciary in North Macedonia represents. I want to commend all of them for their flexibility, their creativity and their commitment to protecting the safety of the employees and the citizens they serve. I am glad that we are able to help them today with this donation,” said Ambassador Byrnes at the donation event.

According to her, the donation is 100-percent locally sourced, from companies in North Macedonia.

“This demonstrates our solidarity with our partners and allies during this fight against COVID-19. The United States will remain committed to working with everyone in North Macedonia on the prevention and response efforts now and well into the future. The US remains the world’s largest public health donor and we have provided over 1,5 billion dollars in assistance to fight the pandemic abroad. Our support here is North Macedonia is part of our strategy to save lives and to curb the effects, the secondary impacts of the coronavirus in countries around the globe,” added Byrnes.

Acting Supreme Court President Faik Arslani said the donation came at the right time, when there is a need for joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski said coordinated approach, solidarity and close cooperation would win the fight against the coronavirus, adding that the United States have been a proven friend and supporter in managing all challenges that the country has faced until now.

Sanction Enforcement Directorate director Jovica Stojanovikj said the donation would help continue the intensive tempo of protecting inmates and staff in the penitentiary institutions from the COVID-19 spread.

The donation includes hand sanitizers and disinfectants for courts, prosecution offices and prisons.