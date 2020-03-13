US conducts ‘defensive’ strikes against Iraqi Hezbollah militia

The United States has conducted “defensive precision strikes” against facilities connected to the Kataib Hezbollah militia in Iraq, the Pentagon confirmed on Thursday.

The strikes came after two US and one British military personnel were killed in a rocket attack on a military base in Taji, just outside Baghdad, which houses US coalition troops.

“These strikes were defensive, proportional, and in direct response to the threat posed by Iranian-backed Shia militia groups (SMG) who continue to attack bases hosting [Operation Inherent Resolve] coalition forces,” the Pentagon said, referring to the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State.

The strikes hit five weapons storage facilities of Kataib Hezbollah to “significantly degrade their ability to conduct future attacks” against the coalition.

The Iraqi security forces media cell confirmed the attacks, saying a US assault took place at exactly 1:15 am (2215GMT).

“An American assault occurred through an aerial bombardment on the areas of Jurf Al-Nasr, Al-Musayyib, Najaf, Alexandria on the headquarters of the al hashed al Shaabi; emergency regiments, and the commandos of the nineteenth army,” the statement said.

In a separate overnight bombing, 26 Iraqi Shiite militiamen were killed in Syria near the Iraqi border, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Thursday.

The war monitor added that the strikes were likely mounted by US-led coalition jets retaliating for the rocket strikes.

At least three planes carried out the bombing in the Syrian region of al-Bou Kamal where fighters linked to the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia Hashad al-Shaabi are based.

On Wednesday, 18 Katyusha rockets struck the Taji base outside the Iraqi capital Baghdad, which houses US-led coalition troops, killing three of its members.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack, but an Iran-allied Iraqi Hashd faction praised it on Thursday.

“We ask God to bless those who carried out the precise jihadist operation that targeted the American occupation forces at the Taji base,” the Kataib Hezbollah group said in an online statement.

“The occupation forces have to bear the consequences of their illegal presence on Iraq‘s dear land,” it added.

British and US officials condemned the Taji attack.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Thursday that “all options are on the table” in response to the rocket attack, and pointed the finger at Iran.

“As I stated earlier, the United States will not tolerate Iran-backed attacks against our people, our interests, and our Allies,” Esper said in a tweet.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted that he spoke to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by phone late Wednesday about the “cowardly attack on [a] coalition base.”

“We will defend against these deplorable acts & hold those responsible to account,” Raab wrote.

On Thursday the Pentagon said 14 people were injured in the attack on the Taji base, increasing the injury county by two. US Central Command said the attack had injured approximately 12 people.

Iraq called the attack a terrorist act.

“This aggression targets Iraq and its security,” the Iraqi presidency said in a statement.

It added that the US-led coalition troops were present in the country to fight terrorism at the request of the Iraqi government.

The US-led alliance has supported Iraqi forces in a years-long campaign against Islamic State militants in the country.

In January, the Iraqi parliament approved a resolution obliging the government to end the presence of foreign troops linked to the anti-Islamic State alliance.

The move came after a US airstrike in Baghdad killed Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian commander, and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the Hashd deputy head.