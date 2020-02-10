US charges 4 Chinese military hackers in massive Equifax data breach

Washington, 10 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The United States has charged four members of the Chinese military with hacking the credit reporting agency Equifax and stealing the personal information of nearly 150 million Americans, the Justice Department said on Monday.

“The scale of the theft was staggering,” Attorney General William Barr said of the 2017 incident, calling it “one of the largest data breaches in history.”

Barr said the hackers stole “the sensitive personal information of nearly half of all American citizens,” including Social Security numbers and birth dates, in “a deliberate and sweeping intrusion into the private information of the American people.”

The hackers also stole Equifax’s trade secrets, the attorney general said at a news conference announcing the case.

The indictment charges four members of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Barr added.

“Today we hold PLA hackers accountable for their criminal actions, and we remind the Chinese government that we have the capability to remove the internet’s cloak of anonymity and find the hackers that nation repeatedly deploys against us,” he said.

Barr said the Justice Department did not usually charge other nations’ military officers outside of the US, but that the indiscriminate theft of civilians’ personal data “cannot be countenanced.”

The nine-count indictment was filed in federal court in Atlanta, where the company is based.

Equifax last year agreed to a 700-million-dollar settlement with the Federal Trade Commission to compensate victims. The data security scandal cost the firm’s then-boss Richard Smith his job.