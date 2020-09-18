US, Canada, Mexico extend border closures to fight coronavirus spread

Washington, 18 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The borders between the United States, Mexico and Canada will remain closed to non-essential travel until October 21 in an effort to fight the spread of the coronavirus, a US official said Friday.

“We continue to work with our Canadian and Mexican partners to slow the spread of #COVID19. Accordingly, we have agreed to extend the limitation of non-essential travel at our shared land ports of entry through October 21,” Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, announced on Twitter.

The borders between the three countries have been closed to non-essential travel since March. Essential cross-border workers such as health care professionals and truck drivers are still permitted to cross.

Customs and border patrol also announced that it would no longer detain immigrants who enter from Canada or Mexico, but would send them back to their country of origin.

So far, the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has infected over 6.67 million and killed close to 198,000 people in the US, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.