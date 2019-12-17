US bank Goldman Sachs to invest 750bn dollars to fight climate change

US investment bank Goldman Sachs on Monday announced plans to invest 750 billion dollars over the next decade to help fight climate change.

The company said on its website that the sum, its “target by 2030,” will focus on financing, investing and advisory activity related to nine areas within climate transition and inclusive growth for underprivileged people.

That includes funding efforts in clean energy, sustainable transport, accessible and affordable education, and food production.

“There is not only an urgent need to act but also a powerful business and investing case to do so,” Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon wrote in an opinion piece published in the Financial Times newspaper on Sunday.

“Focusing on these specific goals gives us a set of metrics—such as the amount of carbon reduction and the number of people served—that we can track over time both for the companies and for ourselves,” he added.

Solomon said financial institutions must support those driving change and that businesses can no longer treat climate-related initiatives as a “peripheral issue.”