US avoids UN racism probe as Western countries oppose tough action

Geneva, 19 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The UN Human Rights Council stopped short of launching an investigation into racism and police violence in the United States on Friday, as fellow Western countries said no country should be singled out for what is a global problem.

African countries had initially proposed an independent inquiry into human rights abuses of people with African roots in the United States and other countries, which would have been the first such UN probe in a Western country.

However, after days of negotiations among the 47 countries represented on the Human Rights Council, a resolution was passed that only calls for a report by UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet, while most direct references to the United States were deleted.

Envoys from the Netherlands and Poland said they were confident that US courts and authorities would address racism.

The revised text, which was adopted by consensus, asks Bachelet to prepare a report on systemic racism and rights violations by police, “especially those incidents that resulted in the death of George Floyd and other Africans and of people of African descent.”

Floyd’s death during a police operation in Minneapolis has triggered protests and calls for racial justice across the US and the world.

Germany’s Geneva envoy, Michael Freiherr von Ungern-Sternberg, made clear that Berlin was not happy even with this indirect reference to the US.

“We are against singling out one state,” he said, arguing that racism is a global problem.

Australian envoy Sally Mansfield asked Bachelet to draw up her report “with the widest possible focus,” rather than looking only at one country.

While the US gave up membership of the Human Rights Council in 2018, it exerted strong diplomatic leverage to get the resolution text changed, according to participants.

In an unusual move, a group of UN rights experts urged Human Rights Council member countries shortly before the vote to adopt the stronger original draft.

They called on global powers “to demonstrate a genuine commitment to undoing systemic racism by halting their undue pressure on delegations seeking to push for change.”