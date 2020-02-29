US and Taliban sign historic deal aimed at ending 19 years of war

Representatives of the United States and the Taliban on Saturday signed a long-negotiated agreement that calls for the gradual drawdown of US troops from Afghanistan after 19 years of war.

According to the joint declaration, the initial step sees the US reducing the number of its forces in Afghanistan from the current level of about 13,000 to 8,600 within 135 days.

The US would also work with its allies and NATO to reduce proportionally the number of NATO forces in Afghanistan over an equivalent period, the declaration said.

If the Taliban upholds the commitments made in the agreement, including counter-terrorism guarantees, the United States and NATO would withdraw all troops in Afghanistan within 14 months.

Saturday’s agreement came after a week-long reduction in violence in Afghanistan between the Taliban and US, which served a confidence-building measure between the sides.

The deal also foresees intra-Afghan peace talks, with a senior US official saying face-to-face discussions could take place next month in Oslo.

Those talks are to include the Taliban as well as other Afghans and are expected to be long and complex.

US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban‘s co-founder and political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar signed the agreement in a ceremony held at the Sheraton Hotel in Doha, the capital of Qatar where most of the talks between the two sides took place over more than one and a half years.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and representatives from over two dozen countries and international organizations, among them the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Turkey, witnessed the event.

Pompeo called the deal a “true test” of efforts to reach a lasting peace in Afghanistan.

“We are just at the beginning,” Pompeo said at an event in Doha ahead of the signing. “A significant reduction in violence will create conditions for peace, and the absence of it the conditions for failure.”

Taliban members at the hall shouted “Allahu Akbar” as the agreement was being signed.

Pompeo called on militant group to keep their promise to cut ties with al-Qaeda and keep fighting the Islamic State. He asked the group to collaborate on the US troops withdrawal with their commitment to peace.

The head of the Taliban political office in Doha, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, said the Taliban are committed to enforce the agreement.

The European Union welcomed the peace deal, saying “important first steps” were reached in Doha.

“The conflict needs a political solution in which human rights, including women’s rights, are respected and common grievances are addressed,” the statement said.

At a near-simultaneous ceremony in Kabul, US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper said Washington would not hesitate to nullify the deal if the Taliban did not uphold its end.

“If the Taliban upholds the agreement the United States will begin a conditions based, and I repeat a conditions based, reduction in forces,” Esper said, calling this a “pivitol moment in the peace process.”