US and Greek army aircraft to salute North Macedonia’s NATO membership with Skopje flypast

Skopje, 28 May 2020 (MIA) – United States army aircraft will salute North Macedonia’s NATO membership with a flypast over Skopje at about 11:20 am on Friday, says the Ministry of Defense.

Two aircraft of the U.S. Air Force, accompanied by two Greek army aircraft, will fly over the territory of North Macedonia, alongside the river Vardar, coming from the direction of the Skopje International Airport.

“Our U.S. allies are sending a strong message that the two countries have excellent cooperation and they remain our strong ally and strategic partner following the continual support on the road to NATO and upon accession,” says Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska.

The aircraft will take off from the state of South Dakota on Thursday. They will fly at an altitude of 1,500 meters over North Macedonia and their flypast will be accompanied by a loud sound.