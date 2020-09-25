US and China trade barbs about pandemic responses at Security Council

The United States and China traded unusually sharp barbs on Thursday during a United Nations Security Council meeting on the coronavirus pandemic.

“The US has been spreading political virus and disinformation and creating confrontation and division,” China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun said.

Washington’s behaviour, including “attacking other countries and UN bodies,” had disrupted global efforts to fight the pandemic, Zhang said.

He added that the US’ failure in handling the outbreak, having nearly 7 million confirmed cases and more than 200,000 deaths, “is totally its own fault.”

“Enough is enough. You have created enough troubles for the world already,” Zhang said. “The US should understand that blaming others will not solve its own problems.”

Earlier, US Ambassador Kelly Craft lashed out at other members of the Security Council for using the online meeting to “focus on political grudges.”

“Shame on each of you. I am astonished and I am disgusted by the content of today’s discussion. I am actually really quite ashamed of this council,” she said.

Craft also echoed US President Donald Trump’s Tuesday speech to the UN General Assembly, in which he blamed China for the global coronavirus crisis.

Beijing’s decision to hide the virus’ origins, minimize its danger and suppress scientific cooperation “transformed a local epidemic into a global pandemic” and “cost hundreds of thousands of lives,” Craft asserted.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres earlier told the 15-member council that the virus remained “largely out of control” due to “a lack of global preparedness, cooperation, unity and solidarity.”

“The pandemic is a clear test of international cooperation – a test we have essentially failed,” he said.