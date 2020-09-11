US Ambassador: Nurses celebrated for their service on 9/11 commemorations

Skopje, 11 September 2020 (MIA) – Nurses are lauded this year as part of commemorations marking the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 deadly attacks in the United States, which claimed the lives of over 3,000 people. It is a way to pay respects to nurses, who are on the frontline in 2020 while battling the new coronavirus, according to US Ambassador Kate Byrnes.

On Friday, she donated blood as part of the joint initiative of the City of Skopje Red Cross and the United States Embassy in cooperation with the Institute for Transfusion Medicine. The Blood and Food Drive is an annual event taking place in the past 12 years.

“We wanted this year to dedicated this National Day of Service and Remembrance to nurses and midwives for their service in 2020. Nurses have played a critical role not just in terrorist attacks but also in combat zones, during national disasters, but most especially this year and throughout the global pandemic. Nurses provide much more than direct care. They are critically involved in all the institutions,” Byrnes told reporters.

To than end, she explained, the US Embassy on its Facebook page in the coming days will post stories about nurses from the country, including Skopje, who will share their experiences in dealing with the pandemic.

Ambassador Byrnes praised the 12-year tradition of the Embassy in cooperation with the City of Skopje Red Cross. Though symbolic, it is a contribution to the wider partnership between the US and North Macedonia, according to her.

Over the years, a total of 2,573 people donated blood as part of the Blood and Food Donation Drive.

Also, in the past 12 years, partners, including other embassies in the country, have donated 14 tons of food and 280,000 denars. They have prepared and distributed 2,000 packages of food to more than 8,000 people from vulnerable groups.

The blood donation drive runs through September 18.

“I expect this year to have a successful drive and I think that this cooperation with the US Embassy and the Institute for Transfusion Medicine sets a good example of what it means to help when it is needed most,” stated Suzana Tuneva Paunovska of the Skopje Red Cross.