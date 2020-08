Skopje, 13 August 2020 (MIA) – United States Ambassador Kate Marie Byrnes has congratulated SDSM leder Zoran Zaev on the mandate to form a new government.

“Congratulations to Zoran Zaev on the mandate to form a government in North Macedonia and we look forward to working with the new government once it is formed. As a new NATO member we support the country’s dedication to democratic principles, the rule of law and its European future,” tweeted Ambassador Byrnes.