US actor Jerry Stiller, father of Ben Stiller, dies aged 92

US actor Jerry Stiller, father to actor Ben Stiller, has died at the age of 92.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes,” Ben Stiller wrote on Twitter early on Monday.

Best-known for his roles as on the NBC sitcom “Seinfeld” and the CBS comedy series “The King of Queens,” Stiller “was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years,” the younger Stiller wrote.

Movie star Ben Stiller has written, starred in or directed more than 50 films during his career.