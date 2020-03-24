Ursula von der Leyen: Great news for Western Balkans and EU

Поврзани вести
Xhaferi: Start of accession negotiations – motivation in fight against common evil
24 March 2020 17:03
FM: North Macedonia finally and unconditionally starts EU negotiations
24 March 2020 16:58
Zaev: The decision has been made, North Macedonia is opening EU talks
24 March 2020 16:55
Osmani: We made it because we deserved it
24 March 2020 16:55
MEP Kyuchyuk: EU finally responds to expectations of W. Balkan countries
24 March 2020 16:08
Ipsos: Citizens support coronavirus measures, poll finds growing concern
24 March 2020 15:56
Провери го и оваClose
-
EU’s von der Leyen hopes for coronavirus vaccine by second half of 202018 March 2020 12:48
-
Tough European decisions within hours, Macron says after virus talks16 March 2020 14:47
-
Turkish president Erdogan expected in Brussels to discuss refugee pact9 March 2020 12:24