Ursula von der Leyen: Great news for Western Balkans and EU

The decision of the General Affairs Council of the EU to start accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania is great news for the Western Balkans and the Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 24 March 2020 17:07
