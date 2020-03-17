Upcoming Democrat presidential primaries challenged by coronavirus

The Democratic primaries in at least three US states will go ahead on Tuesday, as the coronavirus outbreak becomes the main issue of concern in the country and around the world.

Arizona is encouraging people to vote by mail, and officials in Florida and Illinois are recommending hand-washing and moving polling stations out of assisted living homes for the elderly.

But in Ohio, tensions emerged between extraordinary health measures and the desire to keep normal functions continuing.

Governor Mike DeWine, who had earlier advocated to push the primary to summer, said the state health authorities had signed an order shutting down polling, in a tweet late Monday.

“To conduct an election at this time would force poll workers and voters to face an unacceptable risk of contracting COVID-19,” State health director Amy Acton wrote in the three-page order shared by DeWine.

A local court had earlier ruled the election would go ahead.

Florida, the third most populous state in the nation, is the largest prize of the night, followed by Ohio.

Louisiana and Georgia have said they will postpone their votes, which were scheduled for later in the cycle.

Former vice president Joe Biden is leading in the delegate count, with left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders trailing.

The two men held a debate on Sunday night without an audience, much of which focused on how they would handle the coronavirus. Both were sharply critical of President Donald Trump.

This was the first debate between only two candidates, as the once large field of potential Democratic contenders has been winnowed down.

Sanders voiced concerns about holding the primaries, noting guidelines by health officials against large gatherings.