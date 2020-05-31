Up to citizens whether movement restrictions are restored, says PM

Kumanovo, 31 May 2020 (MIA) – It’s up to citizens and how much they respect measures whether movement restrictions will be restored in certain areas, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Sunday in Kumanovo, after the coordination meeting of MP candidates from SDSM coalition for the second election district.

He called on citizens to abide by coronavirus preventive measures.

“It was announced a few days ago that movement restrictions may be restored in areas where the number of new coronavirus patients in on the rise. It’s up to citizens and how much they respect measures whether restrictions will be restored. The more we respect measures, the less restrictions will be imposed,” Spasovski told reporters.

He underlined that the government, institutions, the healthcare system and the Committee for Infectious Diseases have designed protocols of how citizens should act during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We stress every day the importance of protecting our own health and the health of those around us. The least citizens can do is respect measures,” the PM said.

He underlined that if people abides by measures such as social distancing and wearing face masks, there is no risk of them spreading the virus and putting others in danger.