Universities shift to online classes as coronavirus spreads

Skopje, 19 March 2020 (MIA) – Starting Monday, all state and private universities in North Macedonia will need to move to online classes in a bid to adapt to the coronavirus situation.

The decision was reached Thursday at a meeting between Education Minister Arber Ademi, Skopje University rector Nikola Jankulovski and president of the Conference of Private Higher Education Institutions, Tome Nenovski.

Participants in the meeting agreed that universities are technically equipped and professors are ready to contribute to organizing distance learning for students.

According to Ademi, this would be easier in higher education, as opposed to elementary education, given that students are more skilled in the use of IT devices, educational tools and applications.

“We agreed that in the next days all university units should put their best effort and move to a form of online teaching in the interest of our students,” Ademi told a press conference after the meeting.

“This is not impracticable,” he added. “In fact, it’s already part of the regular course of the academic year in some faculties.”

Rector of the Skopje-based Ss. Cyril and Methodius University, Nikola Jankulovski, said distance learning has already been launched for almost all programs.

“Several distance learning platforms are already in function,” Jankulovski noted. “We discussed about possible issues that might arise regarding examination, but I hope we’ll resolve them as well.”

President and professor Nenovski pointed out that in a situation which compels us to protect people’s health, it is necessary to establish a system of educational tools and enable online classes for students.

“This is probably the beginning of a new era in our country’s higher education,” Nenovski said.