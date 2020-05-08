Unions Federation: On average, families need Mden 33,243 for essentials

Skopje, 8 May 2020 (MIA) — On average, a family of four in North Macedonia needed 33,243 denars to cover the cost of living in April 2020, according to figures released by the Federation of Trade Unions of Macedonia.

According to the Federation‘s minimal consumer basket—an estimate of the bare minimum for a family of four to buy essentials and pay the bills—14,093 denars were needed to cover monthly food costs and 10,436 denars to cover monthly utilities and household maintenance.

April’s transportation costs were estimated at 2,447 denars. The cost of hygiene products was estimated at 2,343 denars, and clothing and footwear costs for the average family of four were estimated at 2,144 denars.

In April, average households in North Macedonia needed the least money to cover their healthcare and entertainment costs.