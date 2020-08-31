Union of High School Students to stage protest demanding combined learning model

Skopje, 31 August 2020 (MIA) – The Union of High School Students is set to stage a protest on Monday against the government’s decision to delay the start of the new school year until October 1, demanding a combined learning model be applied in municipalities with fewer coronavirus patients.

President of the Union of High School Students, Blendi Hodai, told MIA that the protest will start in front of the building of the Ministry of Education and Science and end in front of the government building.

He added that protesters won’t demand a meeting with government representatives, who are already familiar with demands, but noted that they expect to meet over the course of the week with the new Minister of Education Mila Carovska.

Teachers and parents who support a decentralized approach will join members of the Union of High School Students at the protest, backed by the First Children’s Embassy “Megjashi”.

Protest organizes are opposed to the government’s decision for online classes and favor insead a combined learning model, which makes use of both online and in-person classes. Moreover, they back a decentralized approach which dictates that a different model in implemented in each municipality, in line with the epidemiological situation.

Representatives of the Union of High School Students met previously with members of the government, in addition to attending a meeting of the Commission for Infectious Diseases where, Hodaid noted, they were told that the online model is safer, but could be replaced if the situation changes.

“We favor a decentralized approach, not one solution fits all. For example, online classes should be implemented in Tetovo due to the high number of COVID-19 patients. However, students from Ohrid, Resen or Struga, where the number of confirmed daily cases is low, should attend classes in person,” Hodai said.