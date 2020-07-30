UNICEF: COVID-19 has exacerbated child poverty in North Macedonia

Skopje, 30 July 2020 (MIA) – The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated child poverty in North Macedonia. Family violence has increased during the pandemic, with children being nearly 10 percent of the victims. Cases of peer-violence have been reported among fostered children. They have likely suffered increased peer violence during Covid-19. Due to the lockdown and movement restrictions, violation of the right to parenting time between children and the parent with whom

they do not live has increased.

These are the main findings from a study on the social and economic effects of COVID-19 on children in North Macedonia, conducted by the UNICEF Office Skopje in partnership with the Economic Research and Policy Institute Finance Think. The analysis was prepared with the support of USAID.

“Poorest children may suffer more under COVID-19 due to the combined effects of multiple risks and disadvantages such as insufficient access to the internet and poor housing conditions, which may be particularly important for the learning progress of children in times of school closures and confinement. Such vulnerabilities are particularly prominent among Roma children,” the study highlights.

UNICEF Representative Patrizia Di Giovanni said children were indirectly affected by the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, which depends on the financial situation and living conditions.

Di Giovanni pointed out that the pandemic has exacerbated child poverty in North Macedonia, with an additional 16,000 children in the country likely to live below the poverty threshold. Family violence was also reported to have increased during COVID-19 lockdown and curfews, with children being nearly 10 percent of the victims. In addition, there have been delays in accessing hospital care for new-borns, children and mothers.

“For the Government this is a more complicated process to deal with. The study revealed that Government Covid-19 measures such as relaxation of social assistance criteria and one-off financial support have softened the poverty incidence among children to a certain extent, but more needs to be done,” Di Giovanni noted.

She urged that, once formed, the new Government and all civic associations together with the parents need to focus on the children, shaping the future and the next stage of managing the pandemic, as it would lead to an overall benefit.

“Although children and young people appear to be less likely than adults to get sick from the virus, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the way they learn, the way their families earn an income to cover their needs, and how safe they feel in their homes and communities,” Di Giovanni said.

She underlined that targeted action is needed so children do not become the hidden victims, bearing the brunt of the long-term impacts of this crisis.

U.S. Ambassador to North Macedonia Kate Marie Byrnes said children have experienced the pandemic in a very unique way, also affected by the stress of their parents and teachers.

“As the study also reveals, children have been particularly affected by the pandemic. There was no school, movement was restricted, and they had to respond quickly to all of this, they also had to quickly adapt to distance learning via online programs. Children experienced the stress of their parents and teachers, and all this would affect future generations,” Byrnes pointed out.

According to her, it is critical that we understand the impact that COVID-19 is having on youth, in order to collaborate on the best ways to mitigate the effects.

“We are leveraging our partnership with UNICEF and our close cooperation with the Ministry of Health and other responsible government bodies to help identify these challenges and develop the best ways to address them,” Byrnes said.

She underlined that policies for the next steps must be created so that young people can move forward. In addition, the Ambassador mentioned that the U.S. provided via USAID financial assistance of USD 1.5 million to North Macedonia in support of its efforts to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the study, Covid-19 has exacerbated child poverty in North Macedonia. It has likely put additional 16,000 children below the poverty threshold increasing the relative child poverty rate from 29.3 per cent to the estimated 33.3 per cent, a rate not seen in the country since the Survey on Income and Living Conditions was first conducted (2010).

In addition, the study notes that the educational system in the country shifted to distance learning fairly quickly after the physical closure of the schools and preschool institutions. However, the organization of the process was left to individual schools and teachers, with no unification of the tools

and methods used, which created unequal learning opportunities for the children.

The analysis shows that while routine health services were not disrupted, there were delays in accessing hospital care for new-borns, children and mothers, primarily because of reduced demand for non-urgent services due to fear of infection, rather than supply of services.

“The poorest and most vulnerable members of society are being hardest hit by the pandemic. The study reveals that we should be particularly concerned about the well-being of children, mainly in the way their lives have been upended. It will be important for the new government to specifically consider children in the future design of measures. Children in the country must constitute a substantive part of the recovery from COVID-19, so that we pursue a more sustainable and inclusive economy and society,” said Marjan Petreski, Lead Researcher from Finance Think.

The analysis highlights that the social protection reform undertaken in 2019 opened the child allowance to more vulnerable categories, broadened the support by introducing educational allowance and instituted a more equal treatment of different households in need. Yet, the crisis showed that more households with children require additional services, especially when schools are closed.

The findings call for a child-centred policy response to ensure the health crisis does not turn into a child-rights crisis. First, all children need to continue learning by ensuring the overall public health and education response considers the long-term impact of disrupted learning, developing a plan to ensure that all children are in school learning or access a unified approach to distance learning, or a blended approach of distance and classroom-based learning, starting September 2020.

It is recommended to safeguard children and women from violence, exploitation and abuse by minimizing disruptions to the work of the Centres for Social Work and other essential protection services, as the crisis has further emphasized the existing gap between less and more vulnerable households.