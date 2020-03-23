0_Macedonia.PortalSocietyViewpoints

UNICEF: Children at heightened risk of abuse, neglect, exploitation and violence amidst intensifying containment measures

Hundreds of millions of children around the world will likely face increasing threats to their safety and wellbeing – including mistreatment, gender-based violence, exploitation, social exclusion and separation from caregivers – because of actions taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 23 March 2020 16:23
