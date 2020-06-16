Unfavourable conditions in manufacturing industry, number of employees to decrease: statistics

Skopje, 16 June 2020 (MIA) – The estimation of the economic situation is less satisfactory compared to the previous month, as well as compared to May 2019. The number of employees is expected to decrease, according to the State Statistical Office.

The managers of the business entities assessed that the confidence indicator in manufacturing industry in May 2020, standing at 13.0, is 3.0 percentage points lower compared to April 2020 and 8.0 percentage points lower compared to May 2019.

The situation with the current volume of production orders in May 2020 is less favourable compared to the previous month, the expectations for the production volume for the next three months are also less favourable, and the stocks of finish goods have decreased.

The average capacity utilization level of the business entities in May 2020 decreased to 65.4% of normal utilization.

The factors that had the greatest influence on limiting the production volume in May 2020 were: insufficient foreign demand with 21.3%, shortage of skilled labour with 18.4%, uncertainty of the economic environment with 14.6% and insufficient domestic demand with 12.7%.