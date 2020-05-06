UNESCO member states can submit nominations for 2020 UNESCO Prize for Girls’ and Women’s Education

Skopje, 6 May 2020 (MIA) – UNESCO member states can submit nominations for the 2020 UNESCO Prize for Girls’ and Women’s Education, funded by the Government of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Education said in a press release Wednesday.

The prize honours outstanding and innovative practices advancing girls’ and women’s education and consists of two US $50,000 awards to help further the work of laureates in this field. More information is available here.

“Nominations must be submitted via an online platform, accessible only to Permanent Delegations to UNESCO (in North Macedonia’s case its Embassy in Paris) by May 26. Thus, nominations should be submitted to the National Commission for UNESCO by May 20,” the press release read.