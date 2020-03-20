Unemployment rate in Q4 of 2019 drops to 16.6 percent: statistics

Skopje, 20 March 2020 (MIA) – Unemployment rate in the fourth quarter of 2019 dropped to 16.6 percent, said the State Statistical Office on Friday.

The unemployment rate in Q1 of 2019 stood at 17.8 percent, dropping to 17.5 percent in Q2 and 17.1 percent in Q3.

In 2019, the labor force numbered 964,014 persons, of whom 797,651 were employed, while 166,363 were unemployed persons.

The activity rate in this period was 57.2 percent, the employment rate was 47.3 percent, while the unemployment rate was 17.3 percent.