Unemployment rate at 16.2% in 1Q: statistics

Skopje, 4 June 2020 (MIA) – The State Statistical Office said Thursday that unemployment rate in the first quarter was 16.2%.

The labor force in North Macedonia in the first quarter included 967,733 people. Of those, 811,106 were employed, while 156,627 were unemployed.

Of those who are employed, 469,444 are male and 319,969 are female. Of those who are jobless, 106,757 are male and 64,572 are female.

According to statistical data, activity rate in the first quarter was 57.4% with the employment rate standing at 48.1%.