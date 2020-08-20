Uncertain whether Parliament will resume constitutive session Thursday

Skopje, 20 August 2020 (MIA) – It’s still uncertain whether Parliament will resume its constitutive session on Thursday.

Parliament chairman Talat Xhaferi is expected to schedule the session, during which he will be re-elected Parliament Speaker.

According to parliamentary sources, talks are being held on the continuation of Parliament’s constitutive session, which some media outlets report are a result of disputes between DUI MPs.

Xhaferi’s re-appointment will confirm the new parliamentary majority made up of 62 MPs – 46 from SDSM and the “We Can” coalition, 15 from DUI and one from DPA.

Following Wednesday’s meeting of DUI’s General Council, during which the coalition agreement with SDSM was confirmed and the names of DUI ministers in the new Government were announced, leader Ali Ahmeti said that Xhaferi will be elected Parliament Speaker on Thursday.

A proposal nominating Xhaferi for the post, signed by at least 20 MPs, is expected to be submitted to Parliament.

61 votes in favor are required to elect a new Parliament Speaker.

After the Parliament Speaker is appointed, he will schedule a session to vote on the new government, led by SDSM’s Zoran Zaev.