UN tribunal begins much-delayed genocide appeal for Ratko Mladic

Former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic’s defence asked the UN war crimes tribunal to clear him of genocide and other charges on Tuesday, at the start of his appeal against the life sentence handed down to him in 2017.

The defence also asked the judges to determine whether Mladic, 77, is fit for trial.

Defence attorney Peta-Louise Baggot said that Mladic should be set free and that he was found guilty of crimes that were not listed in the indictment in the first-instance verdict

Another attorney, Dragan Ivetic, told the judges that Mladic’s cognitive capabilities were reduced and that his ability to stand trial should be evaluated.

Mladic attended the trial behind a transparent screen intended to reduce the coronavirus risk. Four of the five judges of the chamber attended remotely. He will be allowed to address the court on Wednesday, the second and the final day of the opening session.

The appeal, handled by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), finally began after two delays from the original date in March, first because of Mladic’s health, and then because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The initial process, at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), began after Mladic’s 16-year-long run from justice and his arrest in Serbia in 2011. The ICTY closed at the end of 2017 and handed the remaining proceedings to IRMCT.

The ICTY sentenced Mladic to life for the Srebrenica genocide, the 1992-95 siege of Sarajevo and other war crimes. The prosecution also appealed against the part of the verdict which cleared him of genocide charges in six other Bosnian municipalities.

Due to the most recent delays, the verdict will now not be delivered before 2021.

Now 77 years old, Mladic is in poor health. Relatives of the victims worry that he could die before the definitive verdict, which could leave the door open to debate about his culpability.

He is still viewed as a hero by many Serbs, in Bosnia and Serbia proper. Many also deny that there was genocide at Srebrenica, and question the existence of other atrocities by Serb forces, which were much better armed than their Bosniak and Croat foes, committed during the war.

The July 1995 atrocity at Srebrenica, determined to have been genocide by the UN International Court of Justice in 2007, is regarded as the worst atrocity in Europe since the Holocaust.

Serb forces under Mladic’s direct command murdered around 8,000 Muslim Bosniak men and boys trapped in the enclave and expelled the rest of the population.

He was also convicted for: the 40-month shelling and sniping of Sarajevo in the 1992-95 war; inhumane treatment of prisoners in detention camps; and taking UN soldiers as hostages.