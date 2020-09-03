UN support key in social progress, says FM Osmani

Skopje, 3 September 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani on Thursday had a working meeting with UN Resident Coordinator in North Macedonia, Rossana Dudziak, said the Foreign Ministry.

Osmani expressed gratitude on behalf of the government for UN’s and Dudziak’s commitment in assisting the country to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he expected the cooperation the continue throughout his term as Foreign Minister, stated the press release.

Furthermore, Osmani reaffirmed North Macedonia’s commitment to implementing UN’s sustainable development goals by developing democracy, human rights, good governance and sustainable development in the country.

North Macedonia, he said, is changing, evidently, for the better. “The United Nations and its agencies have been and can continue to contribute to supporting and managing these processes,” Osmani stated, thanking for the support for the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework.

Thanking for North Macedonia’s overall cooperation with the United Nations and its role in promoting global peace and prosperity, Dudziak said the UN was willing to help the country meet the sustainable development goals with an accent on the ‘No One Left Behind’ principle, stated the press release.