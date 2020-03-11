UN Security Council endorses US-Taliban peace deal for Afghanistan

The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday passed a resolution endorsing Washington’s deal with the Taliban aimed at paving the way to peace in Afghanistan.

The 15-member council voted unanimously to adopt the US-sponsored text, which “welcomes the significant steps towards ending the war and opening the door to intra-Afghan negotiations” enabled by the US-Taliban agreement signed in February in Qatar.

Under the deal, the militant Taliban is set to take part in intra-Afghan peace talks, with the aim of discussing the future of Afghanistan.

The resolution also “urges the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to advance the peace process, including by participating in intra-Afghan negotiations through a diverse and inclusive negotiating team composed of Afghan political and civil society leaders, including women.”

The United States has started to pull troops out of Afghanistan following the signing of the deal aimed at ending its longest war, fought in Afghanistan since 2001.

Washington is aiming to have all its troops out of the country within 14 months, if the Taliban upholds its end of the deal.

Despite the agreement, violence in Afghanistan has not been reduced to zero and there are signs of political chaos in Kabul.

Rival leaders Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah were both sworn in as president of Afghanistan at competing ceremonies on Monday.