UN says it needs 2bn dollars to help poorer countries during pandemic

Poorer countries need 2 billion dollars of international humanitarian aid to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, UN emergency aid coordinator Mark Lowcock said as the United Nations launched a major donation appeal on Wednesday.

Even though developed countries are taking expensive measures to protect their own economies from the pandemic, they will also benefit if they help less developed countries, Lowcock told dpa from New York, where the aid plan was presented.

The virus would continue to pose a threat to the entire world if it were not fought everywhere, he warned.

“Nobody is safe until everybody is safe,” Lowcock added.

He also warned that the virus has the potential to destabilize countries, which could in turn boost migration.

“There is a risk of the effects of this virus tipping regions into chaos,” Lowcock said.