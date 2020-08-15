UN rejects US bid to extend Iran arms embargo, Iran bashes ‘debacle’

New York, 15 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The United Nations Security Council on Friday resoundingly rejected a US bid to indefinitely extend an arms embargo on Iran, a move US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called “inexcusable.”

The US-sponsored resolution received two votes in favour, two against, and 11 abstentions, the council’s president announced.

The result had been widely expected due to strong opposition from veto-wielding council members Russia and China, who voted against the text. There was also resistance from European countries, who abstained.

Germany said it abstained because, while it shared concerns about the upcoming expiry of the arms embargo, it was clear the US’ draft would not attract the council’s support. It added that more time was needed to find a path to address the challenges arising from the expiry that would be acceptable to all council members.

Iran’s UN Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said that the result shows the US’ isolation, and that the council was issuing a clear rejection of unilateralism.

“US must learn from this debacle,” he wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

In a statement, Pompeo accused the UN’s most powerful body of paving “the way for the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism to buy and sell conventional weapons without specific UN restrictions in place for the first time in over a decade.”

“The Security Council’s failure to act decisively in defense of international peace and security is inexcusable,” he said.

The 13-year-old arms embargo on Iran is set to end in October, under a provision of UN Resolution 2231, in which the Security Council backed the nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers signed in Vienna in 2015.

Some diplomats from other states involved in the nuclear accord feared the US push for an indefinite extension of the arms embargo could propel Iran towards quitting the deal.

“The result shows again that unilateralism enjoys no support, and bullying will fail,” China’s mission to the UN tweeted after the result was announced.

Pompeo in the statement vowed that the US “will continue to work to ensure that the theocratic terror regime does not have the freedom to purchase and sell weapons that threaten the heart of Europe, the Middle East and beyond.”

The US ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, suggested the US planned to trigger the “snapback” mechanism in the Vienna deal, which allows participants to claim “significant non-performance” by another party to restore all UN sanctions on Iran.

“Under Resolution 2231, the United States has every right to initiate snapback of provisions of previous Security Council resolutions,” Craft said in a statement. “In the coming days, the United States will follow through on that promise to stop at nothing to extend the arms embargo.”

Diplomats have expressed concern that such a move by the US could unleash a messy diplomatic battle and even kill the Vienna agreement, which was intended to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons – in exchange for the lifting of crippling economic sanctions.

Critics argue that Washington has no right to trigger the snapback, since President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the Vienna deal, known as the JCPOA, in 2018 and reimposed sanctions.

The US argues it can, as it is still named in UN Resolution 2231.

The 2015 nuclear deal, reached between Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US, began to fray after Washington’s withdrawal, and also once Tehran began violating many of the agreements.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proposed a videoconference summit between the permanent Security Council members – the US, Britain, France and China – as well as Germany and Iran’s leaders.

The meeting would aim to prevent a confrontation in the council, according to the statement.

Voting in the Security Council on the US-drafted text began on Thursday. Because it is working remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic, members had 24 hours to submit their responses.