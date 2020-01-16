UN: Record 45 million people face hunger in southern Africa

Cape Town, 16 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – A record 45 million people in southern Africa, mostly women and children, face severe food insecurity due to drought, flooding and economic disarray, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Thursday.

“This hunger crisis is on a scale we’ve not seen before, and the evidence shows it’s going to get worse,” said WFP regional director for southern Africa, Lola Castro.

As the lean season deepens ahead of the annual cereal harvest in April and May, more than 8 million desperately hungry people in southern Africa needed emergency assistance, according to Castro.

With temperatures rising at twice the global average and most of its food produced by subsistence farmers entirely dependent on increasingly unreliable rains, southern Africa has had just one normal growing season in the last five years, WFP said.

In many places, this season’s rains have again arrived late, and experts forecast continuing hot and dry weather in the coming months, predicting yet another poor harvest.

Worst effected in the region are Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Madagascar, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini and Malawi, the WFP said.

Zimbabwe is in the throes of its worst hunger emergency in a decade, with 7.7 million people – half the population – seriously food insecure.

In response to the crisis, the European Commission on Thursday said it is mobilizing a humanitarian aid package of 22.8 million euros (25.4 million dollars) to support emergency food needs and vulnerable people in Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Zambia and Zimbabwe.