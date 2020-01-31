UN Palestinian aid chief fears violent reactions to Trump plan

The announcement of US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan could result in unrest, warns the head of the UN aid agency for Palestinian refugees.

“A lot of Palestinians are in a state of shock at this time, in a state of disbelief over the Trump peace plan,” said Christian Saunders, acting chief of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

While it was difficult to predict how their reaction would evolve, he said that “we certainly have serious concerns that it will result in an escalation in clashes and in violence.”

In a press conference in Geneva, Saunders also demanded that the voices of the 6.5 million Palestinian refugees must be taken into account if any lasting and just settlement is to be reached.