UN: Over a third of schoolchildren without access to remote learning

More than a third of schoolchildren around the world were not able to access online learning when the coronavirus pandemic closed their schools, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said Thursday.

In sub-Saharan Africa, nearly half of all students cannot be reached with remote learning, while over a third in Eastern Europe and parts of Asia cannot, according to the report.

The youngest schoolchildren, and those from the poorest households or living in rural areas, are most likely to miss out on digital learning.

Nearly 1.5 billion children were affected by school closures at the height of lockdowns, according to the UN agency.

“For at least 463 million children whose schools closed due to Covid-19, there was no such a thing as remote learning,” UNICEF director Henrietta Fore said.

“The sheer number of children whose education was completely disrupted for months on end is a global education emergency. The repercussions could be felt in economies and societies for decades to come,” she said.

The report looked at data from 100 countries on the availability of home-based technology and tools needed for online learning, such as access to television, radio and internet.

Even when children have the tools at home, their ability to use them could be hampered by a lack of support, a poor learning environment or pressure to do chores, UNICEF said.

The agency called on governments to safely reopen schools, and to include expanded access to remote learning, as well as compensatory learning for lost instructional time, in school reopening plans.