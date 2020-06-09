UN observer warns of deepening food crisis in North Korea

A growing number of North Koreans are suffering from a lack of food because of the closure of the border with China due to the pandemic, and because of UN sanctions, the UN human rights expert tasked with monitoring the country warned on Tuesday.

Families are increasingly eating only two meals a day, while others eat only corn and some are starving, UN North Korea rapporteur Tomas Ojea Quintana said.

There have also been reports of a rise in the number of homeless people, including children, in big cities, the Argentinian human rights expert said in a statement issued in Geneva.

“Prospects of a further deepening of food shortages and widespread food insecurity are alarming,” Ojea said, urging Pyongyang to allocate state funds for food, and to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid.

According to Ojea, the border closure between North Korea and China in January has exacerbated the food crisis, as cross-border commerce has plummeted by more than 90 per cent, and traders have been left without income.

UN oil sanctions that were imposed after the North‘s 2017 intercontinental ballistic missile test are hurting the country’s farming and fishery sectors at a time when they are urgently needed, the UN rapporteur criticized.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, more than 40 per cent of the population did not have secure food supplies.