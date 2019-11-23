UN envoy: Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in Yemen down 80 percent

The number of airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen has dropped nearly 80 percent in the last two weeks, United Nations Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths said on Friday.

Briefing the UN Security Council, Griffiths sounded a positive note, saying the “reduction in the tempo of the war” was a sign that “something is changing in Yemen” and perhaps signified “a move towards an overall ceasefire.”

“In the last two weeks, the rate of that war has dramatically reduced,” he said. “There were reportedly almost 80 percent fewer airstrikes nationwide than in the two weeks prior.”

Griffiths also praised the Riyadh agreement, signed earlier in November, between Yemen‘s internationally recognized government and southern separatists, aimed at ending months of fighting between the two sides.

“It should serve as a catalyst to move Yemen swiftly towards settling the conflict that is in front of us in this council through political means,” the special envoy said.

Ursula Mueller, assistant secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, also briefed the Security Council on “the world’s largest humanitarian operation,” warning that “attacks continue to cause civilian harm across the country.”

Yemen, one of the Arab world’s poorest countries, has been locked in a devastating power struggle between the Houthis and the government since late 2014.

Saudi Arabia has led a coalition against the Iran-linked Houthis since 2015, months after the rebels took over Sana’a from a Saudi-backed government.