UN elects four nations to Security Council, Africa seat contested

United Nations member states on Wednesday elected four nations to take up a two-year term on the powerful Security Council in New York, while a rerun is needed for the contested fifth seat.

Ireland and Norway each won a seat in the council’s “Western European and others” group, leaving the third contender, Canada, without a spot at the table.

Neither Kenya nor Djibouti gained the required two-thirds majority to win the Africa seat on the council, meaning they will face off in a second round of voting on Thursday.

India and Mexico’s uncontested bids for the the Asia-Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbean seats were approved.

The Security Council has five veto-wielding permanent members: Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States. Five countries are elected every year to take up the 10 remaining seats for two-year terms, which are distributed on a regional basis.

Nations often run costly years-long campaigns to win a spot on the 15-member panel, as it gives them a strong voice on issues of international peace and security. The council is the only UN body that passes legally binding resolutions, such as imposing sanctions or authorizing peacekeeping missions.

The election was the first major vote at the UN since the coronavirus pandemic forced the headquarters in New York, one of the hardest-hit cities in the world, to largely shut down in March.

The annual event usually draws hundreds of diplomats to the General Assembly hall. But, this year, each of the 193 UN member states were given a time slot to cast their secret ballot to ensure social-distancing.

General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande oversaw the proceedings in the famed hall and announced the new non-permanent members of the Security Council.

In simultaneous elections, diplomats approved the uncontested candidate to be the next president of the General Assembly, Turkey’s Volkan Bozkir, and voted for members of the social and economic council.

The five countries chosen to join the Security Council will replace exiting members Belgium, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Indonesia and South Africa, starting in January.

The council has recently been under fire for failing to respond to the global coronavirus crisis, marred by divisions among its permanent members.