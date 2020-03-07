UN counts more than 20,000 migrant deaths in Mediterranean since 2014

Geneva, 7 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – More than 20,000 migrants have died in the Mediterranean since migration in the region started surging in 2014, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday in Geneva.

The latest mass drowning occurred in early February, when a boat with at least 91 people on board went missing north of the Libyan town of Garabulli, according to the UN organization.

“The fact that we have reached this grim new milestone reinforces IOM’s position that there is an urgent need for increased, comprehensive [search and rescue] capacity in the Mediterranean,” IOM’s chief migration analyst Frank Laczko said in a statement.

Since early February, there have been a dozen additional fatalities including three bodies that were washed ashore at a Tunisian beach last week.

Since January, some 14,000 migrants have crossed the sea’s western, central and eastern routes to reach European shores, while at least 211 lost their lives or went missing.

Last year, around 100,000 migrants made it across the Mediterranean and 1,885 died at sea.

Although deaths has decreased every year since 2016, when more than 5,000 lost their lives in the Mediterranean, the proportion of deaths compared to attempted crossing has risen on the central route to Italy and the Western route to Spain.