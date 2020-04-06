UN chief warns of global surge in domestic violence amid virus crisis

New York, 6 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned of a “horrifying global surge” in domestic violence during the coronavirus crisis, and urged governments to step up efforts to prevent violence against women, in a video message on Sunday.

“We know lockdowns and quarantines are essential to suppressing COVID-19. But they can trap women with abusive partners,” Guterres said in a message posted on Twitter.

“For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest. In their own homes.”

In some countries, the number of women calling support services has doubled, healthcare providers and police are overwhelmed and understaffed, and local support groups are “paralyzed” or short of funds, the UN chief said.

He called on governments worldwide to make sure prosecutions of abusers continue, set up emergency warning systems in pharmacies and groceries, and declare shelters as essential services.

Countries including Germany have warned that social restrictions placed on the public in a bid to prevent the coronavirus spreading threaten to exacerbate domestic violence.