UN chief urges faith leaders to fight hate speech amid pandemic

New York, 12 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged religious leaders to combat the rise in hate speech seen during the coronavirus crisis.

“We continue to see conflicts rage in many places — along with a rise in ethno-nationalism, stigma and hate speech targeting vulnerable communities and exacerbating suffering,” Guterres told a UN video conference on the role of faith leaders in tackling the consequences of the pandemic.

“Extremists and radical groups are seeking to exploit eroding trust in leadership and feed on people’s vulnerability to serve their own ends,” he added.

As well as calling on religious leaders to reject xenophobia and fight misinformation, Guterres appealed to them to condemn the “alarming increase” in domestic violence against women and girls.

The UN chief noted that the virus does not care about religious distinctions or national borders.

“We are all vulnerable — and that shared vulnerability reveals our common humanity,” he said. “It lays bare our responsibility to promote solidarity as the foundation of our response – a solidarity based on the human rights and human dignity of all.”