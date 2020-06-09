UN chief: Staff are not banned from protesting in private capacity

New York, 9 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – United Nations staff are not banned from joining protests against police brutality and racism in a private capacity, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday.

In a letter to employees, he said he wanted to clarify recent guidance issued by the UN ethics office, which told officials to avoid demonstrations.

“It does not in any way indicate that staff are to remain neutral or impartial in the face of racism,” Guterres said.

“To the contrary, there is no ban on personal expressions of solidarity or acts of peaceful civic engagement, provided they are carried out in an entirely private capacity; rather, the guidance was meant to emphasize the need to balance such activities with one’s best judgement as international civil servants and our official duties.”

It came after the ethics panel’s guidance faced pushback from staff and independent UN human rights advocates.

“While I understand the need to ensure the impartiality of its international civil service, it is clear that internal UN rules cannot override broad international human rights norms applied in every nation,” Clement Voule, UN special rapporteur on freedom of peaceful assembly, said in an op-ed.

The massive protest movement across the United States and around the world was sparked by the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, while being detained by white Minneapolis police officers two weeks ago.

“The position of the United Nations on racism is crystal clear: this scourge violates the United Nations Charter and debases our core values,” Guterres said in the letter.