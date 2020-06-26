UN chief says multilateralism ‘lacks teeth’ and calls for change

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said “today’s multilateralism lacks scale, ambition and teeth” as he called for a reimagining of the way nations cooperate.

Speaking on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Charter, Guterres said the world needed “an effective multilateralism that can function as an instrument of global governance where it is needed.”

“It is difficult to have a meaningful transformation of the mechanisms of global governance without the active participation of the world powers – and, let me blunt, their relationships today have never been more dysfunctional,” Guterres told a press conference, pointing in particular to US-Russia and US-China relations.

The UN chief noted recent “difficulties” faced by the Security Council, which has been wracked with division. A response by the 15-member panel to the global coronavirus crisis has been paralysed by a feud between Washington and Beijing.

Guterres told reporters he hoped a summit of the leaders of the council’s five permanent members – Britain, China, France, Russia and the US – would take place before September.

He launched an overview of the UN’s response to the pandemic, which also sets out a policy agenda to help countries better recover.

Guterres said he hoped the outbreak would be a “wake-up call” for countries to understand the need for unity and reform.

The UN Charter was signed on June 26, 1945, in San Francisco, and came into force in October that year.